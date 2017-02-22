The Seahawk

The news site of UNC Wilmington

Broken into construction trailer: stolen property, two arrests

Casey McAnarney | Editor in Chief

A construction trailer near the fenced area at The Hub dining hall was broken into earlier this semester, according to the UNC Wilmington Police Department’s crime log, and some property was taken.The crime log states that...

March 13No Comments

The WatchHawk: Week seven of Trump’s administration

Samantha Durham | Assistant Opinion Editor

Trump accuses Obama of wiretappingPresident Donald J. Trump accused former President Barack Obama of surveilling the Trump Tower during his 2016 campaign. On March 4, President Trump took to Twitter to voice his concerns over ...

March 12No Comments

The WatchHawk: Week six of Trump’s administration

Samantha Durham | Assistant Opinion Editor

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himselfThe Trump Administration has yet to escape allegations in regards to contact with Russia. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has decided to recuse himself from any investigations rela...

March 3No Comments

Vegas in love with Duke, North Carolina as NCAA Tournament begins

Steve Wiseman | MCT

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina won the ACC regular season. Duke won the ACC tournament.After Duke won two of their three head-to-head meetings this season, could there be a fourth?One Las Vegas betting service thinks so.Bovada.LV ...

March 16No Comments

Gospel Gab: Overcoming the worries of the world

Ava Hicks | Opinion Staff Writer

Your income. The number on the scale. The amount of years you have been on this Earth. Each earned grade on an exam, all calculating up to your ominous grade point average.There is a common theme amon...

March 15No Comments

A country of immigration

March 15

The Shehawk: Empowering quotes from empowering women

March 13

The War on Planned Parenthood

March 13

